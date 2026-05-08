Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
7d

There's been a handful of folks in recent memory who served in the House of Representatives who have not sold their souls and jumped in the fire. She would be one of the very few. Integrity is rare in DC and Cynthia McKinney was one of the few good ones. Just my opinion, but it comes from someone who is on the opposite side of the political spectrum from her. Because at the end of the day it is about serving humanity. And she understood that. Very few do.

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gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com's avatar
gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com
7d

She was certainly a breath of fresh air in that job. Nice that you wrote this. I wondered what became of her. ggb

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