Controlled opposition, also known as “shills”, have been a perpetual problem to activists since the 1960s. There are thousands of them and whole brigades of military online shills are engaged by the UN, US and UK governments.

There are many types of shills.

Government agents (CIA, FBI, MI5, GCHQ, Police and local agents) Industry agents (such as Big Oil & Gas, Telecommunications Corporations or Big P-Harma) Military agents like 77th Brigade (engaged by the Crown to identify dissenters online). US military and the UN are rumoured to have recruited 100,000s of operatives to patrol, harass and report on social media. Media agents (engaged by the owners of the main stream media to identify dissenters and to discover or create discrediting stories to publish about them) Social Services and medical employees (including your local doctors) who report anyone suspected of dissent, labelling them as mentally ill. Members of the public encouraged by government to report their neighbours. Ex-prisoners, disgraced police officers, ex army personnel are often offered a deal to work undercover.

The hierarchies are obscure but generally each shill has a handler to whom they report.

This type of employment is well paid.

Hence you will note that a suspected shill will keep a timetable, disappear to make reports, will be able to afford expensive luxuries like cars, holidays abroad and have no visible source of income. They may keep a regular timetable which can be discerned from their online activity.

The name "shill" derives from "taking the King’s shilling", a phrase denoting someone who is easily bought.

Further info: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shill

DOCUMENTED EXAMPLES

In UK there have been many well-documented cases of undercover police officers, including those working in collaboration with MI5, infiltrating UK protest groups.

Between 1968 and at least 2010, at least 139 undercover officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) and its successor, the National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU), were deployed to spy on more than 1,000 political groups, predominantly left-wing, environmental, anti-racist, anti-war and animal rights organisations. These operations were conducted with the knowledge and approval of the highest levels of government and the Home Office, and the intelligence gathered was routinely passed to MI5, the UK’s domestic security service.

Key documented cases and findings include:

Bob Lambert:

An undercover officer in the 1980s who infiltrated the Animal Liberation Front and London Greenpeace, and is alleged to have co-authored the “McLibel” leaflet that led to a landmark libel case against McDonald’s. He also fathered a child with an activist he deceived.

Mark Kennedy:

An officer who spent eight years (2001-2009) infiltrating environmental and anarchist groups across Europe, forming multiple intimate relationships. His actions led to the collapse of several trials and the overturning of 49 convictions.

Sexual Relationships and Deception:

Multiple officers, including Lambert and Kennedy, were found to have formed long-term intimate relationships with activists, a practice that the Undercover Policing Inquiry chair, Sir John Mitting, described as an abuse that would have caused the unit to be shut down if it had been public knowledge.

Use of Dead Children’s Identities:

Officers were provided with false identities, often based on the names of deceased children, to create their cover stories.

Injustice and Collateral Intrusion:

The spying led to miscarriages of justice and the collection of vast amounts of personal, irrelevant information on activists, including details of their health, relationships, and family lives.

In 2023, Sir John Mitting concluded that the intrusive methods used by the undercover officers were not justified, stating that if the operations had been publicly known, the SDS “would have been brought to a rapid end.” The Metropolitan Police has since apologised for the “enormous distress” caused, acknowledging a “legacy of hurt” from these “unacceptable and immoral” practices.

Of course I remember all the most famous cases which featured in the media. I also remember that many women were compensated after taking officers to court.

Jacqui:

The first known victim to be compensated, she received £425,000 after discovering the father of her child was an undercover officer, Bob Lambert. She suffered severe psychological trauma, including suicidal thoughts, after learning the truth decades later.

TBS (Jacqui’s son):

He received a substantial, confidential sum after suing the Met for psychiatric damage caused by the same deception.

Kate Wilson:

An activist deceived into a relationship with undercover officer Mark Kennedy was awarded £230,000 by a tribunal for breaches of her human rights, including her right to privacy.

Other Victims:

The Metropolitan Police has paid compensation to at least 12 women who were deceived into long-term relationships by undercover officers from the Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) and the National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU). Some of these settlements included unreserved public apologies from the police.

The compensation was awarded following lengthy and stressful legal actions and public inquiries that exposed the widespread and abusive practice of undercover officers forming intimate relationships as part of their operations.

These activities did not cease simply because some officers were discovered. There were many shills who worked for British industries who never were prosecuted. Many activists were harmed, physically and mentally. Some died.

I wrote about some of them here:

At this point I would like to show you something of the psychological weaponry being employed by shills against us, the online public.



This is the DARVO technique, Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.

It consists of an initial challenge denying something stated online. It quickly descends to an ad hominem attack and is followed by a reversal of victim and offender.

Lying knowingly, for cruel objectives, involves a certain kind of alignment. It becomes a kind of trigger. It disarms non-liars and innocent people, who very often swing to their self defending 'back foot', in a sort of bewilderment. Or, the argument degenerates into a slanging match - one assertion against another, but never actually probing, never getting to anything truthful or genuinely informative. The attacker seldom presents their sources.

DARVO is a tactic whereby any quality communication is effectively derailed. Thereby any quest for truth is lost in a quagmire of abusive verbal intercourse.

For me it is helpful to be very clear about the tactic and its sequential manoeuvres. It allows me to spot an opponent quickly, instead of being pushed back onto the back foot, inside myself. But I find I have to do (and keep handy) a great deal of research, to feel firm ground, as my natural temperament is one of kind 'receptivity'.

The notion of D.A.R.V.O. originated with a psychologist called Jennifer Freyd. It has become for me a kind of shield, a 'decoder', against lying tactics. It is really a power struggle on a subtle level. Imagine that there are Powers which accompany lies, and Powers which accompany truthfulness. One can feel them being invoked.



Take the lies spun over Covid by our governments for example:

From March of 2020 media commentators or pundits used a tone of voice filled with condemnation and criticism.

I close my eyes and can sense the qualities they draw on. I open them and see the masked expression, the inexpressive eyes.

Another example I have witnessed frequently is in the dynamic between undercover cops and activists at protests, so one can presume that their training has involved the DARVO psychological weapon and probably much more.

We can also see these techniques used in our written conversations online, once we recognise its style.

To name all that I have spotted working on social media and by observing video providers would take me a month but, from my personal point of view, one of the worst examples of shillery was the team who called themselves:

The Corona Investigative Committee

These people succeeded in deceiving vast numbers of people into trusting them and funding them. The vast sums of money raised resulted in financial skulduggery and THAT was unforgivable but all too common among activist communities. We tend to trust too easily because we assume that everyone involved must be operating from an altruistic mindset. Unfortunately this is not always the case.

Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer kept us engaged and believing that they would be taking legal action for 4 full years. They ignored the massive growing community of thinkers and scientists who said that there is no virus. They ignored the impact of electro-magnetic radiation since 5G was rolled out in Wuhan and around the world. They insulted our best advocates, Stefan Lanka, Tom Cowan and Andy Kaufman. They persisted with their prescribed ‘virus’ narrative.

They were deceptive and as horrible as Fauci or Gates or any talking head, puppet politician.

When Fuellmich FINALLY invited Drs Stefan Lanka and Andy Kaufman to give evidence to their inquiry it was very, very late in the series. Then Fischer and Wodark behaved very badly, projecting a very negative attitude. You can see the uncomfortable exchange HERE.

I have written on Substack about the altercation (Wodark & Fischer vs Lanka & Kaufman) twice before, the first is linked within the second which is here and includes a discussion about the previous video:

I spotted how deceptive Fuellmich & Fischer were after the team had been engaging us for a year. Since Fuellmich has been through a protracted court case we now face the truth:

There will be no Nuremberg 2. That was just hopium.

Hopium and distraction. This type of shill presents such a professional front that we were led to believe that our genuine concerns about the Covid fiasco would result in retribution and legal representation when, in fact, Fuellmich, Wodark and Fischer were intel-gathering for the authorities, creating a list of dissidents and skimming the takings for personal gain.

I have uncovered a number of shill operations in my lifetime of activism but, rather than bore you with a massive tome of stories, this one is relatively recent and, owing to the connection with Tony Blair, likely to rise up to our attention again in the near future.

ONWARDS!

xx

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