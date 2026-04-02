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Peter Callan
Apr 2

You have admirable stamina for the battle Frances: indomitable, thank you 😊

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ann watson
Apr 2

Hi Frances - just going through your article - I have unconvinced feelings on the new topic - the Fuellmich phenomena - I like your writing and will finish this but I would never convict Reiner for not fulfilling his own statement. He was still the strong guiding light at the very beginning. And those interviews were some of the most outstanding whistleblower testimonies ever recorded. I agree with you 100% about Pedersen - his blind support of Israel is enough to put him in exile as far as I'm concerned - send him to live with the other jewish refugees when they finally get kicked out of Palestine. ( Ukraine ? )

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