UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer convened a summit of world leaders on March 2, 2025, to discuss the war in Ukraine and form a "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine and seek peace. The summit included leaders from 18 countries, mostly from Europe, and aimed to strengthen European support for Ukraine amid shifting U.S. policy under President Donald Trump. Starmer outlined a four-point plan to work with Ukraine to end the war and defend the country from Russia, including maintaining military aid and increasing economic pressure on Russia through sanctions and other measures.

Following the first summit, Starmer announced a second meeting of global leaders on March 15, 2025, to further discuss developments regarding the war in Ukraine and reinforce support for Ukraine and towards a solid and lasting peace. However, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni decided not to participate in the second meeting due to doubts over the viability of the plans put forward by London and Paris.

The Coalition of the Willing aims to involve the US in their support for Ukraine and seek a ceasefire. Starmer emphasized that European nations would need to take primary responsibility for the initiative and "do the heavy lifting," while the agreement would require US backing and Russian involvement.

Saturday’s summit of 30 nations hosted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer saw the announcement that plans to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine has now entered an “operational phase.” “The world needs action,” Starmer blustered, “Not a study, not empty words and conditions.” Their actions are ostensibly aimed at “increasing the pressure on Russia” to come to the table. Why, one may ask, have the British become such staunch proponents of a ceasefire after having opposed it for the past three years?

As any astute observer will have already realized, “peace” in the mouths of Starmer, Macron, and others of this deranged school of thought actually means “war”—which is exactly the result that deploying NATO troops in Ukraine would bring. Europe is now being pulled into a full-throttled war drive unlike anything seen in over 80 years—"democracy” be damned. The Dutch government, which just last week had been one of the only EU countries opposing the €800 billion “ReArm Europe” plan, has now caved and will support it. In Germany the case is even more stark. The Constitutional Court has approved the anti-democratic move to ram through a €400 billion militarization package before the lame-duck government leaves office in 10 days, rejecting several appeals calling for it to be stopped.

After years and decades of these same leaders having opposed Federal spending for infrastructure and national development—why have they now changed their tune to fund hundreds of billions for war?

This war madness must be stopped, and populations mobilized to see through it. The world has a precious moment to realize a new era for mankind, and move away from British-imperial geopolitics which brought on two world wars during the 20th Century. But if Europe descends into the status of hand grenade in the middle of this potential, it will be disastrous for the whole world. Helga Zepp-LaRouche’s recent statement “Instead of Rearming for the Great War, We Need To Create a Global Security Architecture!” is crucial, and should be circulated widely.

There was one clear, unwieldy message from today's virtual meeting of leaders - that they rejected Vladimir Putin's "yes, but" approach to a ceasefire. 🙄

The "Coalition of the Willing" consists of 27 leaders now, plus NATO and the EU. They want the Putin to mirror Ukraine's pledge for a 30-day pause in fighting, in order to hammer out a sustainable peace deal.

They have received a resounding NIET.

No temporary ceasefire will be considered.

Russia accuses Ukraine of war crimes

As Russian forces continue to advance in the Kursk region, the Kremlin is getting ready to accuse Ukraine of war crimes.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says Russia is "likely preparing to intensify a narrative" in an attempt to discredit Kyiv's military, erode Western support and spoil or delay discussions about a 30-day ceasefire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, figures in the Russian government, Russian state media, and pro-Kremlin mouthpieces have recently amplified claims accusing Ukrainian forces of committing war crimes in the Kursk region during the seven months they have held territory there.

Putin asked on 13 March whether Russia should let Ukrainian forces leave Kursk "after they committed a lot of crimes against civilians" and claimed the following day that Ukrainian forces committed "terrorism".

We certainly have seen plenty of evidence to support Putin’s words:

We only have to search these two independent journalists’ extensive back catalogue to see some of the most awful footage that has come out of Ukraine since Ukraine began bombing the parts of its own country where Russian speaking residents voted to join Russia in 2014.

Perhaps The Coalition of the Willing are unwilling to view the blood and guts of civilians strewn all over the streets or rotting in basement shelters?

I am sure that Putin will furnish them with the evidence they claim to lack.

