CLAIRE EDWARDS - A heroine
Claire said in 2020 "This is a real planetary emergency and worse than anything in known human history."
Claire Edwards gave up her job at the UN when her complaints about 5G were ignored. She made this video in 2020.
Since then she has been shadow banned from all social media.
The truth of her claims here now plain and obvious.
WATCH HER PRESS RELEASE VIDEO HERE
» https://rumble.com/vfyvbr-covid-19-genocide-of-2020.html
The 5G/Covid connection: “Covid” has been predicted for decades
Don’t let anyone have you believe that any connection between “Covid” and 5G is a “conspiracy theory”. In fact, doctors and scientists have been writing appeals to governments and international institutions for decades asking them to roll back public exposure to electromagnetic radiation. Here is a list of some of them. Professor Olle Johansson tells us that even before 5G we are 1 quintillion times above natural background radiation. Would we withstand an assault of air pressure 1 quintillion times above normal? Of course not!
Clare Edwards website has a selection of literature, articles and quotations to show you how far back this problem goes. Browse through and you will begin to understand why scientists call public exposure to ubiquitous electromagnetic radiation “the biggest biological experiment in human history” and predict the imminent annihilation of all life on earth if we fail to act right now to stop wireless technology.
”Covid” is, in fact, the warning sign that it is rapidly becoming too late and it is our chance to get educated about this danger and put a stop to wireless technology - yes, all wireless technology because this is not just about 5G - right now.
You have been lied to.
By international organisations, by governments, by the regulatory agencies, by health institutions, by the telecommunications companies, and yes, also by people who are supposed to be campaigning for a safe environment. Campaigners who would have you believe that you can protect yourself from this all-encompassing assault - blanketing every square inch of the earth - by wearing a shungite pendant or getting a bed canopy are betraying all life on our beautiful planet. You may be able to afford to protect your home, but what are all the people who cannot afford to protect their homes going to do? What are the children going to do? What are the birds going to do? What are the bees, the trees, the soil biome, the ocean life going to do? How are you going to have food when it is no longer possible to grow it?
We are playing with fire. We are not only jeopardising all life terrestrially, but jeopardising the earth’s global electric circuit, with likely catastrophic consequences.
Read, learn and take action - yesterday!
This is a real planetary emergency and worse than anything in known human history.
VISIT CLARE’S WEBSITE: FOR LIFE ON EARTH
https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/5gcovid-connection.html
Hello. I'm Claire Edwards. I'm bicultural and have lived in six different countries and worked in a number of others on several different continents. I hold a degree in French Language and Literature and a master's degree in Intercultural Competence. I'm a former United Nations editor and for many years gave trainings at the UN in intercultural writing. I also served five years as an officer of the UN Harassment Prevention Board and a staff representative. Since retiring I spend my time working to protect nature, and human and animal life on earth.
The purpose of the For Life on Earth website is to provide the information necessary to alert the public to the threat to all life on earth from wireless technology, in particular 5G, and how they can take action to avert it. The website is thematically organized in order to help readers educate themselves about what is really going on on our planet at this time, protect themselves and identify ways forward to achieving a new paradigm, which is right around the corner provided we wake up in time and realise that the shape of our future lies in our own hands.
Wireless technology/5G represents a smorgasbord of different weapons (see 5G / Wireless Technology Weapons Hydra), including Mind Control. Techno-transhumanism show the many ways by which people are being manoeuvred into the New World Order agenda without their consent. The page on 5G & wireless technology and the Stop 5G Newsletters show the devastation caused by this technology and Love your phone shows how cell/mobile phones are implicated and explains why getting rid of your cell/mobile phone is vital to the survival of all life on earth. The Space page documents at least part of the dire threat represented by upwards of 440 thousand 5G satellites.
Wireless technology/5G is indispensable to achieve the technocratic takeover of the world and the imposition of the New World Order. This agenda is promoted by the Club of Rome (see Hijack Of The 5G Space Appeal by the depopulationist Club Of Rome's Worldshift organisation) and the UN.
F*k the Earth Fest highlights the lethal implications for all life on earth and the futility and selfishness of persuading people that it is only necessary to protect themselves while disregarding the mass death of insect, animal, marine and plant life.
The pandemic conspiracy is exposed by the evidence provided on the page entitled The 5G-Covid Connection, as well as by the Coronavirus Briefings, the Covid-19 Genocide of 2020, and some of the mass deaths are recorded on the pages entitled Genocide and Rest in Peace.
The For Life on Earth (FLOE) Shows provide entertaining and informative commentary on what is really going on and the Conversations with Claire series is aimed at explaining what is happening and proposing solutions.
Support is provided in various forms. The Empowerment and Recommended Reading pages aim to provide background information, and some of the recommended literature is available to download free. There are many suggested protocols for protecting your health at this time on the page entitled Maintaining your health in a time of crisis. Some of the Pushback Using The Law is recorded to encourage people to understand the illegality of what is going on. The Action page offers links to some of the organizations pushing back, which readers may choose to support, as well as constructive ideas for moving forward, while the Prepping page offers ideas for surviving the crisis until we reach our New Paradigm.
One hour and a half interview recorded by Danish broadcaster, Age of Truth TV in November of 2019, before Covid:
You can also find recent links and videos at her Rumble channel here!
ONWARDS!
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If you appreciate my research but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
As if 5G were not bad enough, this current administration is talking about implementing 6G. Clearly this is a "war" on humanity and the natural world, and Claire is doing her part; can the rest of humanity, is the big question? Thank you for posting Frances.
she's a fantastic woman. and her website is huge. Thanks for sharing.