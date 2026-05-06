Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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love and light's avatar
love and light
May 6

As if 5G were not bad enough, this current administration is talking about implementing 6G. Clearly this is a "war" on humanity and the natural world, and Claire is doing her part; can the rest of humanity, is the big question? Thank you for posting Frances.

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ann watson's avatar
ann watson
May 6

she's a fantastic woman. and her website is huge. Thanks for sharing.

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