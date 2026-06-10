Frances Leader is Uncensored

Frances Leader is Uncensored

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Anthony Dunn's avatar
Anthony Dunn
3d

Thank you for your bravery, Frances. Very few people have the courage required for self-examination like that.

On a macro level, Western society deliberately encourages and rewards psychopathic narcissim and ramps up the narcissism of small differences. It atomises societies making nasty mercenaries of each individual and infects like a virus. Bully or be bullied and so on.

Having the strength of will to break from these "learned" cycles is painful and energy sapping. My best wishes to you.

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Cynthia Fisher's avatar
Cynthia Fisher
3d

So much of my own baggage, that requires constant attention to, surfaces while reading this. I empathize with and applaud your willingness to share these deep thoughts; I find few able or willing to even examine their own humanity. Thank you!

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