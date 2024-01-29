I don't read main stream media because they all say that "Russia, N. Korea, Iran, and China, have threatened to bomb, poison, infiltrate, and invade America" WITHOUT ONE SINGLE SHRED OF ACTUAL PROOF.

The press have done the same to Brits with similar B/S « - that is just today’s feeble effort in the Sun.

Whenever I see such claims in the media I scour for sources and what do I find? "Our sources say..... blah, blah" or some alphabetti organisation is claiming that such information has been intercepted somewhere. I would check missives from embassies and official websites of those countries..... ZERO.

I have listened to hours and hours of Putin talking and he refers to us NATO members as 'our partners' in all his speeches. I have never heard him threaten anything negative against US or UK - not even once. However, I regularly see crazy headlines in our press claiming all sorts of nonsense!

Just before Christmas I saw 3 headlines in UK press on one day as follows:

1) Putin is about to be assassinated in a Black Swan event.

2) Putin threatens all hell on UK over £300 billion in frozen Russian accounts.

3) Putin has murdered dozens of potential political rivals.

Throughout 2023 I have seen claims that Putin is seriously ill and dying, has doubles attending events and is unable to leave the Kremlin due to fear of assassination!

None of these claims are substantiated in any way in the Russian press!

We have an ex Brit military man, living in St Petersburg and reporting what he sees in the press there. He was thrown off YouTube but has a Rumble account. He is so happy in Russia (and with Russian policies) that he volunteered to join the Russian military to fight for Donetsk and Lugansk. They kindly refused his offer so he bought himself a truck, filled it with supplies and drove across the border during the heavy fighting to distribute essentials and to pick up refugees. He has now done this at least 3 times! He has gathered a small team of volunteers to translate for him and to help with logistics. He raises money from supporters to pay for all of this. Russian families pay him to go into the war zones to rescue their stranded elderly relatives.

Mike Jones with his beloved Buhanka

NONE of this gets into the British press, yet this guy is a hero in Russia!

https://rumble.com/c/iEarlGrey

You can hear him in an interview talking about his life here: https://rumble.com/v2rmx4h-new-atlas-live-mike-jones-living-in-russia-and-life-amid-the-special-milita.html

So - the upshot of all this is that we cannot believe a bloody word we see in our main stream media!

NOTHING CHANGES MUCH DOES IT?