Frances Leader
United States (US)

The U.S. government remains the largest Bitcoin holder, with approximately 198,012 BTC (~$18.3 billion as of April 2025). However, this marks a slight decrease from July 2024, as the government liquidated portions of its holdings. A significant development was President Donald Trump’s executive order in March 2025 to create a “Digital Fort Knox”—a strategic cryptocurrency reserve consolidating Bitcoin from asset forfeitures.

China

Despite its ban on crypto trading and mining, China remains the second-largest governmental Bitcoin holder, now at 194,000 BTC (~$17.6 billion). Most of these assets originate from the 2019 PlusToken Ponzi scheme. While China has not liquidated these holdings, the government remains tight-lipped on future plans.

United Kingdom (UK)

The UK holds 61,000 BTC (~$5.6 billion), all acquired through crime-related seizures. The government has yet to decide whether to sell these holdings or use them for public finance needs, as suggested in recent policy discussions.

https://www.coingecko.com/research/publications/government-bitcoin-holdings

Gayle Wells
Really? Operations hidden for whose benefit and destruction of them for whose benefit? Very interesting. It is laughable that the very piggery funding climate crisis madness are engaged in the absolute exhaustion of energy, complete destruction of nature, the worst sources of pollution, needing nuclear power and massive amounts of water to cool their spyware apparatus of AI and bitcoin digital currency dreams to be realised.

