Today I received my copy of Bob’s book of his cartoons from 2020 to 2024. It is gorgeous! Really wonderful glossy quality and prefaced by a sweet prologue.
Some of the cartoons were very familiar to me because I have used them in articles and Notes. There were many that I had not seen before and I marvelled at how much work, concern and thought has gone into the collection.
This evening I was delighted to find an interview on Rumble in two parts to augment my joy.
Thank you very muchand for such an interesting, honest and wide-ranging discussion.
This book is on my wishlist! James Delingpole had a great interview with Bob in November as well. He discussed the book and other great topics as well. https://mcdn.podbean.com/mf/web/iydyqrxazc9twgzp/2024-11-05_Bob_Moran9cc49.mp3
What a great cartoon.
We can depose a million words to try to inform dilettantes as to Ishmael and Isaacs reality and they go in one ear and out the other.
A wordless image like that, forces the viewer to then put their own words (thoughts) to it.