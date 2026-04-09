The official agenda for the 2026 Bilderberg Meeting has not been released by the organisers, as they typically announce summer dates and broad topics only weeks before the conference begins. However, leaked reports from Bilderberg researcher Dan Dicks claim the meeting will take place in Washington, D.C., from today, April 9 until April 12, 2026 and he believes that it has been scheduled early on emergency grounds.

Dan Dicks

There is also a leaked list of topics purportedly including “Supranational Deep State policy,” “construction of the Global Control Grid,” and the “mandation of Digital ID.”

See https://www.planet-today.com/2026/04/bilderberg-2026-leak-secret-guest-list.html

In contrast, the official structure of the Bilderberg Meeting consistently features 8–15 broad discussion topics focused on pressing global challenges, which typically include:

* Artificial Intelligence and its governance

* European security, NATO, and transatlantic relations

* U.S.-China relations and great power competition

* Economic policy, inflation, and the global economic outlook

* Energy transition, climate change, and energy security

* East developments and the future of democracy

Organisers emphasise that no detailed agenda, resolutions, votes, or policy statements are issued. Usually, the event is designed for informal dialogue where participants attend in a personal capacity. While the leaked agenda from Wikispooks and Planet Today presents specific themes, Fact-checking sources attest that no verifiable evidence exists to support claims of secret global edicts or binding decisions, noting that such narratives are unsubstantiated by primary documents.

Among this year’s notable attendees are NATO Secretary Mark Rutte, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, World Economic Forum President Børge Brende, Palantir CEO Alex Karp, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait, Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, and venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Watch Dan Dicks latest video here! He explains how closely he has followed Bilderberg events. I first came across his work in 2013 when I attended Bilderberg in Watford. We were herded into a field by police and it was very difficult to get anywhere near the Bilderberg participants. I have followed Dan and Luke Rudkowski’s work ever since.

We can rely on Dan to get as much information as possible during the meeting.

Keep an eye on his website and social media channels.

Dan Dicks is a Canadian investigative journalist, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and founder of the independent media outlet Press For Truth. He produces content focusing on issues often overlooked by mainstream media, including government transparency, civil liberties and global elite influence.

His documentaries include:

- The Nation’s Deathbed (2008)

- United We Fall (2010)

- Into the Fire (2011), covering the Toronto G20 summit

- The Toronto Hearings on 9/11 (2011)

- The Turning Point, exploring the Bilderberg Group

Dan has been active on social media platforms such as Instagram (@dandickspft) and Twitter (@DanDicksPFT), where he shares updates on his work and commentary on current events. His YouTube channel has repeatedly faced takedowns due to censorship concerns.

Make a small contribution to Dan’s funds here:

https://gogetfunding.com/bilderberg-2026-in-washington-dc-with-press-for-truth/

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