Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
Apr 10

The venue is the Salamander Hotel. Gotta admire the humour of that decision.

Reptiles gathering anyone? Too funny! https://www.salamanderdc.com/

Reply
Share
1 reply
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
6dEdited

So what were the strategies raised by this year's meeting?

https://www.mindwars-ghosted.com/geopolitika-institutional-profiles-bilderberg-part-1-a-private-elite-coordination-node-in-the-transatlantic-architecture/

https://www.mindwars-ghosted.com/geopolitika-institutional-profiles-bilderberg-part-2-an-elite-forum-anticipating-and-shaping-crises/

https://www.mindwars-ghosted.com/geopolitika-institutional-profiles-bilderberg-part-3-the-observable-strategic-projects/

If there were full unity at the tip of the pyramid of power we would have seen Russia, China and Iran represented at Bilderberg this weekend.

We didn’t.

Reply
Share
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frances Leader · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture