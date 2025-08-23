Uncensored

Uncensored

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael's avatar
Michael
5d

‘ But how did we stop the bad people mommy? ‘.

‘Ironically, the experiments into AI. The bad people, in their arrogance, thought they could use AI to control and police the rest of us and further enrich themselves. They thought they’d use their poisons to gradually kill us once our labor was replaced by AI. They even built great walled cities to protect themselves from the uprisings.”

“You mean like the ruins of Noem?’

‘That’s right my love..”

‘What finally saved us was their arrogance around science. They experimented with neurolinks on people’s brains, who later became our movement leaders when the AI so enhanced their intelligence. It opened their mind to memories beyond their own experiences, but of all life. It opened their eyes to the oneness of life. The bad people didn’t expect this. We are all lucky that the good AI used by humanitarians was stronger than the bad people’s AI. Our leaders formed the new leisure economy where you can still compete and have nice things but nobody starves and war for natural resources are no longer needed. We’ve evolved my love, and our potential is limitless.

The little girl fell asleep well before the end of the story…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mart's avatar
Mart
5dEdited

Hard pressed to write a more pertinent conclusion to 'the story' than yours Frances and thanks for the pdf link, got it, ta..! <3

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frances Leader
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture