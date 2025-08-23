In January of 2023,

had a brilliant idea. He wrote

and asked his subscribers to complete it:

“It is at least a few years into the future. A mother is talking to her young child about the beautiful world they enjoy. The world is egalitarian, there are no concentrations of extreme wealth and power over others, there are no militaries, and all resources are dedicated to creating the most peaceful, healthy, harmonious, coherent planet for all humans (and all life). The child asks: “Mommy, was it always like this?” Mom answers: “No dear. At one time, a small group of selfish parasitic people gained too much power and almost destroyed the world, they almost turned it into a toxic planet where they enslaved everybody and all life. But in the nick of time some people figured out how to save the planet and work towards the best possible world we now enjoy.” The child asks: “How did they do that”.

Larry received 315 comments on that post and he was delighted with the results. He reminded me of my contribution when he commented on my post yesterday:

Now that we are openly discussing and acknowledging that we are in the midst of WW3. How do we stop it?

"How did they do it?" said the child.

The mother answered:

"Are you sitting comfortably? Then I will begin!”

“The nasty people made a very big mistake. They forced the hard working people in their industries to accept a bad poison injection or they would have lost their jobs and been unable to care for their families. However, the bad poison was so strong that it murdered all the important people who were running the country's services, hospitals, schools, factories, shops and offices.

Slowly, the only people fit enough to work were the ones who had refused the bad poison injections! These people took the jobs and sabotaged the bad industries."

"What does sabotaged mean, Mummy?" asked the child.

"The people who had nice clean blood also had nice clean imaginations!" said the mother. "They messed up the money-making machines and the bank accounts of the very rich. They changed the factories so that they made only things which helped people. They threw all the chemicals into a deep pit and concreted over it. They tore down all the communications towers and used the steel to make strong houses. They took all the tell-lie-visions to pieces and recycled them, just like we do with the plastics and glass bottles we use now."

"What was a tell-lie-vision?" queried the child.

"Those were funny machines which told everyone what to think about. They were very bad because they made people think that they had to buy a lot of things to fill up their unhappy lives - but it never made the people happy. So they stopped using them and preferred to meet up in the parks and cafes where they could play with their children and share ideas. There were no more healthy teachers and so schools began to close down too."

"What is a school, mummy?" the little child looked confused.

"That is where all the mummys and daddys used to have to send their children while they worked hard to buy all the things that the tell-lie-visions said they needed!"

"You mean they sent their children away?" the child looked horrified.

"Yes, sweetie, they had to, otherwise they could not get enough money to feed them!"

"Didn't they have the pretty tokens then?" asked the child.

"No, my love. They hadn't read Gaddafi's Green Book like we do. They didn't know about local consultations and local representatives like daddy."

What does daddy do at the meetings, mummy?" asked the sleepy child, pulling his soft quilt up to his neck as he lay down on his pillows.

"Daddy talks with all the other mummys and daddys about what is needed around here and then he goes to the district meeting and applies for the pretty tokens to do it. He comes back and organises things so that everyone gets whatever they need. It makes him very happy, even though he is often out a lot like right now. I expect he will come and kiss you goodnight in a little while. Snuggle down, sweetie. Tomorrow we will find out about our new house, won't that be fun? Nighty, night!"