In January of 2023,had a brilliant idea. He wrote a brief introduction to a story and asked his subscribers to complete it:
“It is at least a few years into the future. A mother is talking to her young child about the beautiful world they enjoy. The world is egalitarian, there are no concentrations of extreme wealth and power over others, there are no militaries, and all resources are dedicated to creating the most peaceful, healthy, harmonious, coherent planet for all humans (and all life). The child asks: “Mommy, was it always like this?” Mom answers: “No dear. At one time, a small group of selfish parasitic people gained too much power and almost destroyed the world, they almost turned it into a toxic planet where they enslaved everybody and all life. But in the nick of time some people figured out how to save the planet and work towards the best possible world we now enjoy.” The child asks: “How did they do that”.
Larry received 315 comments on that post and he was delighted with the results. He reminded me of my contribution when he commented on my post yesterday:
I had forgotten all about Larry’s quest for solutions, to be honest! You know how time flies and things change…. So I revisited Larry’s post and found my suggested ending of the story.
I don’t think I would change a thing so I reproduce it here and encourage all my readers to either discuss it or replace it with their own ideas!
"How did they do it?" said the child.
The mother answered:
"Are you sitting comfortably? Then I will begin!”
“The nasty people made a very big mistake. They forced the hard working people in their industries to accept a bad poison injection or they would have lost their jobs and been unable to care for their families. However, the bad poison was so strong that it murdered all the important people who were running the country's services, hospitals, schools, factories, shops and offices.
Slowly, the only people fit enough to work were the ones who had refused the bad poison injections! These people took the jobs and sabotaged the bad industries."
"What does sabotaged mean, Mummy?" asked the child.
"The people who had nice clean blood also had nice clean imaginations!" said the mother. "They messed up the money-making machines and the bank accounts of the very rich. They changed the factories so that they made only things which helped people. They threw all the chemicals into a deep pit and concreted over it. They tore down all the communications towers and used the steel to make strong houses. They took all the tell-lie-visions to pieces and recycled them, just like we do with the plastics and glass bottles we use now."
"What was a tell-lie-vision?" queried the child.
"Those were funny machines which told everyone what to think about. They were very bad because they made people think that they had to buy a lot of things to fill up their unhappy lives - but it never made the people happy. So they stopped using them and preferred to meet up in the parks and cafes where they could play with their children and share ideas. There were no more healthy teachers and so schools began to close down too."
"What is a school, mummy?" the little child looked confused.
"That is where all the mummys and daddys used to have to send their children while they worked hard to buy all the things that the tell-lie-visions said they needed!"
"You mean they sent their children away?" the child looked horrified.
"Yes, sweetie, they had to, otherwise they could not get enough money to feed them!"
"Didn't they have the pretty tokens then?" asked the child.
"No, my love. They hadn't read Gaddafi's Green Book like we do. They didn't know about local consultations and local representatives like daddy."
What does daddy do at the meetings, mummy?" asked the sleepy child, pulling his soft quilt up to his neck as he lay down on his pillows.
"Daddy talks with all the other mummys and daddys about what is needed around here and then he goes to the district meeting and applies for the pretty tokens to do it. He comes back and organises things so that everyone gets whatever they need. It makes him very happy, even though he is often out a lot like right now. I expect he will come and kiss you goodnight in a little while. Snuggle down, sweetie. Tomorrow we will find out about our new house, won't that be fun? Nighty, night!"
I realise, of course, that many of my readers have probably never seen a copy of Gaddafi’s Green Book, which is why I provided a link to the archived pdf for you to read at your leisure. It is a very short book of 106 pages. The first six pages examine the phenomena we call ‘democracy’ and expose the shortcomings. Muammar Gaddafi declared the western version of democracy to be nothing of the sort. He described it as a DEMOCKERY and DEMONOCRACY which failed to serve the people.
The rest of his book set out a real bottom-up form of democracy which was adopted by the Libyan people and resulted in Libya becoming the shining light that infuriated the international terrorists who run NATO.
I wrote about that here:
In all my years of research, I have never found a way to organise and satisfy people that improves on Gaddafi’s ideas. I engage in discussions on and off line all the time, as you know…. I keep searching for the answers to our problems with some urgency because the world is terrorised by megalomaniacs and war pigs.
I encourage you to take the time to write your own ending to Larry’s story and add it here in comments because we can do better than permit terrorists to govern us….
CAN’T WE?
—0—
ONWARDS!
xx
If you appreciate my work but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader
Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.
The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.
‘ But how did we stop the bad people mommy? ‘.
‘Ironically, the experiments into AI. The bad people, in their arrogance, thought they could use AI to control and police the rest of us and further enrich themselves. They thought they’d use their poisons to gradually kill us once our labor was replaced by AI. They even built great walled cities to protect themselves from the uprisings.”
“You mean like the ruins of Noem?’
‘That’s right my love..”
‘What finally saved us was their arrogance around science. They experimented with neurolinks on people’s brains, who later became our movement leaders when the AI so enhanced their intelligence. It opened their mind to memories beyond their own experiences, but of all life. It opened their eyes to the oneness of life. The bad people didn’t expect this. We are all lucky that the good AI used by humanitarians was stronger than the bad people’s AI. Our leaders formed the new leisure economy where you can still compete and have nice things but nobody starves and war for natural resources are no longer needed. We’ve evolved my love, and our potential is limitless.
The little girl fell asleep well before the end of the story…
Hard pressed to write a more pertinent conclusion to 'the story' than yours Frances and thanks for the pdf link, got it, ta..! <3