Share this postBEN DAVIDSON - SUSPICIOUS OBSERVERfrancesleader.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBEN DAVIDSON - SUSPICIOUS OBSERVERSurviving the Pole Shift - Disaster Cycle Prep VideoFrances LeaderMay 17, 202451Share this postBEN DAVIDSON - SUSPICIOUS OBSERVERfrancesleader.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther38ShareI HAVE NOTHING TO ADD!ONWARDS!xx51Share this postBEN DAVIDSON - SUSPICIOUS OBSERVERfrancesleader.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther38SharePrevious
Just watched Ben’s video. Thanks Frances, your sharing is prodigious, and I feel a vibe from you that is both sensible, alert and calm. This is my take on Ben’s prepper advice in that he’s sensible, alert and calm, too. Who cares what the (cannot call them the e’s anymore) parasites are doing with their properties? When are we going to tap into our own hearts and follow the wisdom of the ages? When are we going to cease being so shut scared of death… since energy cannot ever be got rid of, and each human is energy how about envisioning the change to create a potential reality that jives with your jocular? My life utterly imploded at the front end of 2019, and I’ve survived quite well throughout the worlds wobble from zero income, zero help, zero dosh, zero knowledge of so much that he took care of, and been forced to grow up in ways I’d never have chosen - I’m mid sixties. I’m fitter now, healthier now, happier now, and certain now, that I’ve been given the best gift ever by the wasbund and estranged adult children. So if anyone’s still frightened about our collective future… STOP IT. Get a grip on this challenge, welcome it, grow a bigger heart, develop more compassion - yes, even the sicko’s who’ve run this shutshow deserve our compassion. Following the herd - even the prepper herd or the complacent herd - is not living your full life. Get creating yourself whilst imbibing the wisdom of experience that appeals to you, and laugh more cos it’s extremely healthy for yah.
I don't know if Ben has the answers, but he calls out the joke that is consensus astrophysics and he asks questions that are blatantly ignored. (His personality is a bit like sandpaper though) Truly obvious things like the decreasing strength of the magnetosphere, rapidly moving pole, odd core behavior, ( stopped or reversing ?) We are expected to believe these are no big deal even though there is significant evidence of these things causing major disruptions in the past as well as them not being able to explain the mechanics of them. The explanations range from embarrassing deflection, appeal to authority or absent all together. (Most common) There are other things going on as well and people can see them. Satellites coming down, PiNK aurora in Puerto Rico from small XClass flares.. but the media treats it like a mere light show. There are other changes in the solar system which may or may not be related, mars appears to be waking up and Pluto lost its atmosphere among other things.
I have never believed their climate change narrative, but it has long been clear to me that it is plot cover for whatever the aforementioned is leading to. Unfortunately, it is a space filled with garbage and sorting it is difficult to impossible. I do not know where this trajectory is taking us, but i suspect someone does.
Point is, the planet naturally changes and we are at a tipping point of some sort.This is truly hard to refute, it does not take a PhD to see they arent talking about some big questions. Just like other things, they count on you being too busy to ask and then accuse you of being too dumb to speak when you do . It is remarkable people put up with so much scientific “Trust me bro” . As someome with a Doctorate, most of my class were idiots who could memorize shit. Other professionals are no different, most are just protocological automatrons. This is how it is easy it is to manufacture consensus in science, buy off a few at the top and program the rest. This is how those questions get officialy ignored and and a form of scientific paltering pegs the changes on humans. While humans polluted this planet something awful and we should do better… we didn't stop the core of the planet… even though some of them want us to believe we caused that too. I think we are in for big changes. Perhaps not like Ben presents, but bad enough to make some of their projections eventually come true, albiet for ostensible reasons. Society has been conditioned to blame it on humans which is clearly politically useful. I suggest people keep an open mind, trust your own eyes, don't panic , but don't believe their BS. Also, there are agents in this info space. It is possible Ben is one of them. I can't tell. Honestly, this topic has more infosec measures and red flags than the Kennedy assassination. That one they brought public to frame our thought architecture, this one is relegated to science fiction movies and doom porn conspiritainment. You can't even ask the obvious questions. Stay frosty.