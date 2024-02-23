ANARCHAPULCO 2024
A compilation of various radio segments from the Anarchapulco pool side and podcast lounge, with various guests and topics.
I really wanted to attend the Secret Garden in Acapulco this year but it is a long way and I am not well enough to travel comfortably and risk free.
The next best thing is to hear some of my favourite speakers online:
https://odysee.com/@lancewdetrick:b/IA---RADIO-ANARCHAPULCO---STEVE-FALCONER,-DR.-ANDREW-KAUFMAN,-CHARLIE-ROBINSON,-DAVID-PARKER,-PATRICK-HENNINGSEN:4
Stopped following the event since I discovered Jeff Berwick's (chief organiser?) shady background but I agree there's some good presenters this year. I was wondering why Patrick Henningsen is no longer with UK Column news. Do you know? His American replacement is a bit of a bore.