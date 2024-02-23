I really wanted to attend the Secret Garden in Acapulco this year but it is a long way and I am not well enough to travel comfortably and risk free.

The next best thing is to hear some of my favourite speakers online:

CLICK THE LINK AND ENJOY:

https://odysee.com/@lancewdetrick:b/IA---RADIO-ANARCHAPULCO---STEVE-FALCONER,-DR.-ANDREW-KAUFMAN,-CHARLIE-ROBINSON,-DAVID-PARKER,-PATRICK-HENNINGSEN:4