Joyfully clicking my notifications from Substack this morning was very short-lived.

When I first decided to open this account I found that I was entering an internet zone filled with thoughtful, interesting writers (some of whom are very famous) and Twitter rejects who dared to challenge the status quo.

“Ooh!” I thought to myself, “What a refreshingly intelligent space this is!”

Well, that was at the beginning of 2021 and since then I have pottered along, churning out over 800 articles and memes to my heart’s content, without a single moment of censorship. It was such a blessed relief after years of battling with UK’s 77th Brigade and some incredibly rude trolls on Twitter.

Unfortunately, good things seldom last long, do they?

Since the Atlantic magazine launched its ludicrous attack on Substack, accusing us of harbouring Nazis in our midst, I have noticed a sudden surge of Nasties populating the comments sections both on our articles and on our Notes.

It would seem that the Nasties have arrived. You can easily identify them by going to their anonymous or fake named accounts and, thanks to Substack’s data, discover that they give themselves away by showing zero Newsletters, zero Notes, zero Likes and zero information on their bios. 🙄

Of course, we can always block or ban these interlopers, can’t we?

But isn’t it something delicious to wind them up a little first?

I do have some lovely friends who subscribe to me, so I can’t complain. Most of them enjoy a good banter and giggle. They can also provide some useful opinions, links and supporting paraphernalia (love that word!).

One or two of my closest friends thoroughly enjoy verbally biting lumps out of Alphabettis and I admit I have been highly entertained by some of their antics. Far be it for me to deny them opportunity to tear trolls a new one from time to time.

I even admit that I enjoy doing my bit in that department too! I have been known to question their single digit IQs, the size and usefulness of their genitalia and, my piece de resistance, accusing them of fancying or stalking me.

You should see the reactions I get with that one…. try it, I recommend it.

You will be crying laughing at their rage and fury! 🤣😂

This is very useful to deliver a disconcerting point to persistent Nasties:

Let’s give those Nasties, the trolls, undercover cops, Alphabettis and internet pests a great Substack education as we bounce them, kicking and screaming, into line.

Anyway, dear readers, I wanted to say a big, heartfelt

to everyone who surprised the living daylights out of me by paying to subscribe to my uncensored newsletter recently. I am overwhelmed that there are such generous and kind people in this crazy world, which sometimes feels so disconnected and disparaging. You give me hope, you really do!

Have a lovely weekend, my friends!