Frances Leader
I was musing that Netflix might produce a blockbuster series entitled The Black Nobility. Let's face it, there is huge potential in the whole tale from pre-Roman civilisation, to the foundation of an empire and the apparent fall. Then the clandestine rise to empire again and all the terrorising that has entailed. Even Genghis Khan and his merry Mongol mates get an episode or two!

The rebranding and relocating, always done by sleight of hand and infiltration of the European royal houses. The deceits and illusions, the misuse of religion and national pride..... goodness me there are rich pickings to be made!

I commented about this thought to my son who immediately poo-pooed the idea saying:

"Nah, mum! Look what they did to the story of Queen Elizabeth! They made everyone think that she sat in her palaces and country homes watching BBC television and knowing absolutely nothing about anything!" I had to agree with him, the Crown and related efforts were abysmal and really quite boring.

If Netflix tackled the history of the Black Nobility it would be told with the bland benign veneer of being done 'in the best possible taste' and convey a motivation for altruistic reasons. The story would be whitewashed to seem like a culture and fashion parade. None of the intrigue, murder and mayhem would make its way onto our screens....

Shame huh?

Blackrock and Vanguard own most of 'the western world's' wealth, not the world's. They want to own the world's wealth, but pesky little countries like China and Russia won't let them. We have to realign our thinking away from the golden billion mindset, the western world is rapidly becoming the new 3rd world precisely because all its wealth is in the hands of the few families that control it. However, this accumulation of wealth needs to expand into the global east and south or else it will cease to exist as there is nothing more to be exploited back home. The end is nigh so for our little elite bunch, that will give us something to smile about as our lives grow ever worse from austerity and the final collapse of our society.

