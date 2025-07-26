Every day I read posts and comments on Substack which quote the old trope stating that all wars are bankers wars. It infuriates me because this trite cliché is utterly inaccurate.

The bankers are the staff. They are NOT THE OWNERS!

In an interview conducted by Brett Hawes last week I went to a lot of trouble explaining the use of ‘human shields’ in a multi-layered social pyramid of power that has been painstakingly built since the Roman Empire collapsed.

The chances are that you are a human shield within this pyramid of power!

If you work for any large global corporation you are a human shield for the predator class. You may not realise it, but all you need to do to check whether my assumption is correct or not is to find out who are the largest shareholders in your corporation.

If you don’t work but purchase food, clothing, energy and any goods from international organisations, you too are a human shield for the predator class because you are their CUSTOMER and they will repeatedly justify their existence by claiming that they are merely fulfilling consumer demand.

Order from Amazon?

You are feeding wealth up the pyramid of power to the Black Nobility!

Invariably the largest shareholders of famous brands are Black Rock or Vanguard.

These organisations are hedge fund investors who provide anonymity for their very wealthy clients. They are not required to reveal whose money they are investing. They too are human shields!

Vanguard and BlackRock hold a monopoly in all industries in the world and they, in turn are owned by the richest families in the world, some of whom are royalty and who have been very rich since before the Industrial Revolution. Why doesn’t everybody know this? Why aren’t there movies and documentaries about this? Why isn’t it in the news? Because 90% of the international media is owned by THESE FAMILIES and the media was created to be a human shield, guarding the predator international organised crime families with a veneer of lies.

The media constantly accuses terrorism of using human shields without realising that it is providing a human shield for the real enemy!

When I see VANGUARD I think VATICAN.

When I see BLACKROCK I think BLACK NOBILITY.

Who do you think is running the Great Reset?

Who owns Vanguard and Black Rock?

The fox is ruling the hen house!

The wolf is herding the sheep!

What are the principal ways in which the Black Nobility rules?

The following link is to one of my best articles covering how corruption, usury, narcotics, terrorism and subversion have become globally prevalent. If you only click on one link in this post, please make it this one. It brings the whole international crime scene together in stark relevance to today’s threats.

As I mentioned in conversation with Brett Hawes, (see first link on this post), Yuval Harari, the darling of the WEF, had very little to offer us in the 21st century. He supposed that we, the Useless Eaters, would be kept quiet with drugs and games.

Well, he WOULD say that, wouldn’t he?

Drugs and games were favoured throughout the Roman Empire as a way to pacify the slaves. Why would they change a successful and lucrative solution?

Today’s drugs are synthetic and very cheap to produce. They are also deadly.

Today’s computer games are proving to be synthetic and very cheap to produce online. Their deadly nature can be observed when we recognise that our young people are being trained to pilot warfare drones without having to leave their homes…..

“The idea of young people being trained to pilot drones without leaving their homes is supported by initiatives like the Youth Drone Initiative, which aims to foster collaboration and share safety information and best practices within the youth drone community This initiative establishes connections with youth organizations to help advance drone aviation as a workforce pathway alongside traditional aviation careers. It provides support and facilitates an open dialogue between youth programs, industry, and government agencies to share regulatory changes, successes, and solutions The initiative also offers opportunities in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM) to students.” https://www.faa.gov/uas/educationalusers/youth-drone-initiative

