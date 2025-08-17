The 2025 Russia–United States Summit, held on August 15, 2025, at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, concluded without a formal agreement, despite both leaders describing the meeting as productive.

President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin met for the first time since Trump's re-election, with the primary focus being the ongoing war in Ukraine. While no ceasefire was announced, Trump stated that the responsibility for ending the conflict now lies with Ukraine and its European allies, implying that Ukraine must make significant concessions. Putin reiterated Russia's core demands, including Ukraine's permanent neutrality, limits on its military, and the cession of territory, particularly in the Donetsk region.

The summit featured a high-profile red carpet welcome for Putin, including a flypast by F-22 Raptor fighter jets and a B-2 Stealth Bomber, and a symbolic gesture of Putin riding in the U.S. presidential limousine, the "Beast," alongside Trump. The event was marked by a lack of press questions, with Putin beginning the joint press conference, a departure from tradition.

The main topic was the war in Ukraine, with Trump seeking a ceasefire and Putin demanding Ukraine cede territory, particularly in the Donetsk region, in exchange for halting Russia's offensive on Kherson and Zaporizhzhia. The meeting also touched on broader bilateral relations, with Putin emphasising the need to repair ties damaged since the 2022 military operation.

The summit sparked significant international reaction. Pro-Ukraine and anti-Trump/Putin protests occurred, and the red carpet treatment for Putin was criticised by many, especially in Ukraine. The White House confirmed that Putin demanded Ukraine withdraw from the Donetsk region as a condition for peace. The summit's outcome has raised concerns about a potential shift in U.S. policy towards Ukraine and the future of European security.

Pravda reported on the event in quite a clipped fashion suggesting that further discussions will need to occur in the near future.

The BBC had a little more to say for example:

Despite Trump's assertion of "great progress", nothing of substance was unveiled at the Alaska summit – yet the two leaders left the door open for another meeting, this time on Russian soil. "I'll probably see you again very soon," Trump said. Rounding off a joint statement where he had to make no promises, no concessions and no compromises, Putin may have felt at ease enough to break into English – a rare occurrence. Chuckling, he looked at Trump and said: "Next time in Moscow." "Oh, that's an interesting one," Trump said. "I'll get a little heat on that one, but I – I could see it possibly happening."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's refusal to agree to a ceasefire is complicating efforts to end the war.

"We see that Russia rebuffs numerous calls for a ceasefire and has not yet determined when it will stop the killing. This complicates the situation," he said in a statement on X.

On Monday, the Ukrainian leader will travel to Washington DC, where US President Donald Trump has said he will urge Zelensky to agree to a peace deal.

Trump has said he wants to bypass a ceasefire in Ukraine to move directly to a permanent peace agreement after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

