Джил
1d

I thought Mr Putin seemed well and happy to get the invite.

Mr Trump seemed very, very tired.

I don't know why they called off the luncheon..... and the Russian press accommodations were embarrassing - https://meduza.io/en/feature/2025/08/15/a-camp-you-could-call-it

The stupid anti Trump and anti Putin and anti everything demonstrators were more than embarrassing (called shitlibs here). A good portion of them were paid to be there, all dressed appallingly as usual, waving Ukrainian flags, and I'm guessing not a one had ever heard what happened in 2014 Maidan, Kyiv. Or that their Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nulund, was complicit. Their signs said things like Putin is Hitler, Fuck Trump, and Alaska Needs Ukraine(?!)

All while playing kazoos.

There was a well attended gathering across town that held hopeful peace signs - here were even actual children at that demonstration.

Thank you for the write up Frances!

Tirion
1dEdited

Thank you, Frances.

It was very revealing that "The Daily Mail" reported claims by a lip reader that, during their meeting on the tarmac, Putin had said to Trump, "I am here to help you"! Putin knows which of Trump's buttons to press, and which not.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15005023/trump-putin-alaska-russia-ukraine-deal-lip-reader.html

Larry Johnson has commented: "John Helmer made the astute observation, as only John can do, that Trump changed the scheduled one-on-one meeting with Putin to a three-by-three chat, that included Lavrov and Ushakov on the Russian side, and Rubio and Witkoff on the American side. Why? Because Trump realized he could not handle Putin by himself." Spot on, don't you think?!

