Please take the time to read this post and subscribe to see others written by the same author:

is the author and I admired his choice of title for one section of his latest post. He named it:

The Superfuckedupness of AI

I have tried using AI but it does tend to narrow down my thoughts rather than augment them. I also found that it has to be heavily prompted to find facts that I know are true. It hides information unless that information agrees with an unspoken prescribed narrative. Basically, I have no reason to trust it.

Then THIS happened…..

On Sunday, a subscriber of mine thought it would be brilliant to ask X’s Grok AI to analyse something I had written in January of 2023.

The damned thing churned out more than 20 pages of analysis covering everything from my psychological profile (I am a pragmatic revolutionary apparently) to my tendency to use emotional content to engage my readers, my lack of ‘credible’ (presumably mainstream) references and my shocking avarice because I terminate my posts with a request for donations.

I was seriously concerned and very unimpressed.

I felt strangely violated.

An AI machine boldly spewing its opinion of me gleaned from one comment written two years ago!

That was uncomfortable enough, but reading more I realised that my subscriber seems to be unable to form opinions or thoughts without consulting his invisible AI friend, Grok! He went on to submit for analysis another more recent piece I had written in response to a question. Dutifully, Grok spewed out another 20+ pages which were immediately converted into a file on Google and posted as a comment on one of my Substack articles for everyone to read!

I would like to point out that neither my subscriber nor his imaginary friend Grok have ever set eyes on me in real life, but between them they have formed an opinion which is now logged on ‘the cloud’ (wherever that is) and presumably is recoverable for examination by whomsoever-gives-a-shit forever into the future!

It occurs to me that anyone can request this sort of pseudo investigation into anyone who dares to type something online and then they can store it in a file to form a profile about that person which will be given legitimacy, possibly undermining the unwitting victim’s credibility and their self-confidence should they become aware of it.

Yeah…. that is SUPERFUCKEDUP.

You can listen to Emile from the 14th minute in this video of Stop AI group here:

Meanwhile -

Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI today (August 26, 2025), alleging that their exclusive partnership to integrate ChatGPT into Apple devices has created a monopoly and unfairly stifled competition in the artificial intelligence market. The lawsuit claims the agreement has "locked up markets" and prevented xAI’s Grok chatbot from receiving fair visibility in the App Store, seeking billions in damages.

The 61-page lawsuit, filed in federal court in Fort Worth, Texas, accuses Apple and OpenAI of an unlawful agreement to leverage Apple’s smartphone market dominance to maintain OpenAI’s monopoly in generative AI chatbots. xAI argues that Apple’s exclusive deal with OpenAI gives ChatGPT an unfair advantage by providing access to billions of user prompts from iPhones, hindering competitors like Grok from scaling and innovating. The lawsuit specifically cites Apple’s App Store rankings and editorial features, such as the "Must-Have Apps" guide, as evidence of manipulation in favor of ChatGPT and against Grok.

This is not the first legal action by Musk against OpenAI. He has previously sued the company and its CEO, Sam Altman, over its transition from a non-profit to a for-profit entity, alleging a breach of founding principles and a betrayal of its original mission. Musk has also expanded this lawsuit to include Microsoft, alleging an illegal conspiracy to monopolize the generative AI market.

OpenAI has consistently denied these allegations, calling them part of Musk’s "ongoing pattern of harassment"…..

ONWARDS!

xx

If you appreciate my little rant but cannot commit to a paid subscription you could buy me a coffee at: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/FrancesLeader

Please note that all my work is entirely free to read and will never be hidden behind a paywall. My lovely paying subscribers contribute knowing this to be true and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them very much for their ongoing support.

The important thing is sharing this educational information on social media, especially on X and Facebook and Discord where I am permanently excluded because my work upsets the totalitarians.