Materialism has no place in healing.

Likewise it has no place in a healthy society.

I would go further: Competition destroys cooperation and crushes real progress.

Big P-Harma, Big Oil & Gas, Big Tech, Big Telecoms, etc - ALL of these profit-hungry corporations are blood-sucking parasites preying on disinformed, misinformed, poorly educated living beings who just want to survive.

Britain is an entirely materialistic society so I began to look elsewhere in the world for a healing system and, thanks to luck and study I took an interest in ancient Chinese philosophy and medicine.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine, the Barefoot Doctors were responsible to their communities for the health of the community. They were paid by the people directly, but ONLY if the people were healthy, NOT if they were sick.

As a result, the local Barefoot Doctor would attend to such matters as the availability of clean fresh water, uncontaminated food and healing herbs. There are some harrowing tales about Imperial Doctors being executed if their sovereign sickened. The theory being that the Doctor should have spotted an impending health threat or imbalance long before it reached the stage of physical manifestation.

That is how health should be administered, I thought.

By someone whose livelihood depends on the fitness of the community he or she serves.

The development of the barefoot doctor

Wholeheartedly serve the people!

Barefoot doctors are medical personnel with certain medical knowledge and ability who emerged in China in the 1960's and 1970's without fixed staffing authorization and were generally approved and appointed by rural or grass-roots governments. As they are both farmers and doctors, working in busy times and practicing medicine in slack times, the villagers colloquially call those barefoot doctors who work in the fields barefoot (5). The emergence of barefoot doctors in China has a unique historical background. After the founding of People's Republic of China, the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government attached great importance to the improvement of rural health conditions. Although medical and health care in rural areas has been improved to a certain extent, the chronic shortage of medical personnel in rural areas has not been fundamentally resolved. In 1965, “there were over 1.4 million medical staff in China. 80% of senior medical staff were in cities, 70% in big cities, 20% in county towns and only 10% in rural areas (6). The budget, including the current rural areas, was 25%, and 75% went to cities (7).” In the early 1960's, many high-ranking party officials deplored the serious problems in rural medical service after returning from their trips to rural areas during the socialist education campaign (8). The Ministry of Health, which Mao derided as “the health ministry for lords,” acted immediately by training many local peasants as part-time health workers who were referred to as “barefoot doctors” (9). The emergence of barefoot doctors was China's choice between the best plan and the feasible plan, that is to say, in a short time and with less effort, to train some staff with a certain amount of medical skills, but greatly needed in rural areas. From the economic perspective, since the founding of the People's Republic of China in the 1960's, the economy was poor. In 1963, for example, the nominal monetary value of China's total health expenditure was 3.117 billion yuan, or 4.57 yuan per capita (10). During the same period in 1960, the total health expenditure in the United States had reached 27.1 billion US dollars, and the per capita health expenditure was 149.72 US dollars. They were about 66.72 billion yuan and 368.59 yuan, respectively according to the exchange rate at that time (11). The total health expenditure in China was only 4.7 and 1.2% of that in the United States, respectively. What's more, the rural areas only accounted for 25% of the expenditure during that time. Compared with the cities, the medical and health conditions in the rural areas of China were more backward in the 1950's and 1960's. The farmers did not have enough money to see a doctor, and the rural areas did not have enough financial support to train professional doctors. In addition, the years of war before the founding of the People's Republic of China led to rampant epidemics, and the average life expectancy was only 40 years old (12). In fact, the way doctors are trained depends on the corresponding socioeconomic and technological level. Before the 18th century, the “general doctors” in Europe and The United States were only apprentices trained as healers (13). The eventual spread of barefoot doctors across the country overcame many difficulties, such as superstition about witch doctors, lack of funding, villagers' doubts about the competence of health professionals, and conflicts of interest at different levels (doctors in regular hospitals look down on barefoot doctors) (14). The belief in witch doctors was the most serious. Large numbers of people refused to be treated by the government's mobile medical teams and turned to shamans for help. Even some cadres who accepted atheism performed supernatural healing when their family members fell ill (15). The government has tried many ways to rid the countryside of the belief in witch doctors, but with little success. The result was that the barefoot doctor and the witch doctor worked together, leaving each other alone. Barefoot doctors alleviated the serious public health crisis in China at the minimum cost, and strictly controlled malaria, smallpox, schistosomiasis and other infectious diseases. The clearest evidence of this is the rapid rise in life expectancy in China, well-above the world average, since the 1960's, when a large number of barefoot doctors were trained (Figure 1). In 1985, barefoot doctors were removed from the medical profession in China, and those who passed the examinations were renamed rural doctors. Rural doctors still play an important role in the primary health service system in rural China today (9). https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9672839/

In our modern society I see all the big corporations profiting enormously from sickening the global family, destroying the environment and developing a society in which only the cunning psychopath succeeds.

There is another way: To value service to, and love for, our fellow beings above our own self interest.

It is more of a vocation than a career.

What are the principle duties of a Barefoot Doctor today?

The term "barefoot doctor" was officially phased out in China in 1985, and those who met the qualifications were renamed "rural doctors". Hence, when I was studying Traditional Chinese Medicine I was only able to find text books about the duties of a Barefoot Doctor from the late 1970s.

While the original barefoot doctor system no longer exists in its historical form, the role of rural doctors continues to be vital in China's primary healthcare system, particularly in rural areas. Their duties are a direct evolution of the original responsibilities, focusing on preventive care, basic treatment, and community health promotion.

The principle duties of a rural doctor in China today include providing basic medical care, administering vaccinations, conducting health education, and offering maternal and child health services. They are responsible for promoting health knowledge, encouraging the abandonment of harmful customs, and providing psychological support to patients. They play a crucial role in implementing national health policies, such as family planning, and in controlling infectious diseases.

Rural doctors are trained in both Western and traditional Chinese medicine, reflecting the historical principle of integrating the two systems. They are also tasked with collecting information on epidemics and ensuring the health of the community through preventive measures like sanitation and hygiene promotion. Their work is essential for maintaining the health of rural populations, especially in areas with limited access to more specialized medical services. More details: https://www.npr.org/2005/11/04/4990242/health-for-the-masses-chinas-barefoot-doctors

My personal journey in TCM

After several years of fitting my Chinese philosophy studies between working full time and keeping a home for my son and myself, I was very fortunate to gain employment as an apothecary/PA for a Chinese Traditional Herbalist who had a clinic in Colchester, Essex.

I also became a student of Dr Mae Chen, a Beijing professor, who tutored me privately in her Frinton-on-Sea home. She took me through to examination in all three modalities of traditional Chinese healing: Acupuncture, Herbs and Tuina massage.

In the 1990s we began working on a new charity, desperately needed at the time. We aimed to provide traditional healing to addicts of all types. We received a large investment from one of our clients and were beneficiaries in a Will which gave us sufficient funds to open a town centre clinic.

We devised a system in which the clients could register under nicknames and mobile phone numbers. They were not asked for official identification because revealing their addictions could easily compromise their jobs, estrange their families or even cause them to be arrested for crime.

I was running about like a headless chicken at the time!

I was working as an Apothecary/Secretary in a private clinic, contributing to the charity for addicts and beginning my own herbal medicine practice from my home, as well as giving talks to interested parties on Traditional Chinese Medicine.

It was a hectic life, ram packed with multiple learning curves!

We discovered that we could not apply for lottery grants unless our charity was registered, so we set about the laborious and very time consuming job of legitimising our underground clinic for addicts. That is when the arm of the law came crashing down on our system.

We were obliged to have an NHS doctor and a solicitor on our board of directors. Once these two representatives of authority got their feet under our boardroom meeting table they both insisted that our clients should provide full identification complete with national insurance numbers, addresses and other details like the name of their general practitioner. We were obliged to inform the NHS of our client list! We were further obliged to complete an NHS Outreach course which revealed to us just how things were going to progress. We would become staff members of a branch of the NHS!

We were acutely aware that the British NHS is obliged to inform the police if they suspect a patient of being involved in drug trafficking, whether as dealers or as customers.

This left us in an impossible position. We had applied for and received considerable lottery funds, which we desperately needed to fund our clinic, but the risks to our clients was a step too far for us.

We struggled on, arguing against the authorities, buying a suitable building for our expansion, employing staff and volunteers, but it soon became impossible for us to continue without divulging the full identities of our clients and (worse!) providing access to their existing confidential files!

The original four founders of that charity all resigned at the same moment. We had worked flat out for two years and were obliged to let it slip from our control overnight.

That particular learning curve was excruciatingly painful.

I threw myself into establishing my own clinic and I was building on my reputation as a herbalist general practitioner. The clients we had been treating stopped going to the charity as soon as they were given forms to fill in about their full identity. I honestly thought that our charity would have folded at that point, but it did not. It actually expanded to place a clinic in several other towns in the East of England.

Where I had worked for minimum wage as an office administrator, a new member of staff was appointed and paid FOUR times as much! Our nurtured baby charity became a scam and it discontinued all the natural healing programmes, replacing them with pharmaceutical treatments. It purchased a smart office building as headquarters and continues to this day treating desperate people while feeding the data exploitation into the national health and police records.

